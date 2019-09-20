© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Cuban Roots Of Rock And Roll

By Felix Contreras
Published September 20, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT
Chuck Berry is one of the early rock and roll artists who were inspired by Latin music.
Chuck Berry is one of the early rock and roll artists who were inspired by Latin music.

If you submitted the DNA of rock and roll to one of those ancestry outfits, you'd get traces of just about every kind of music that developed in the U.S. Spirituals, folk, blues, country and western music have all have contributed to that early 1950s explosion of what became known as rock and roll.

But listen closely and you can hear influences from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean, specifically Cuba. Can you hear the cha-cha-cha in The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"? Or the mambo in Ray Charles' "What I'd Say"? Or the Afro Cuban clave beat in "Bo Diddley" by Bo Diddley?

This week we put on our lab coats for a deeper dive into that DNA with two experts: Bobby Sanabria, a multi Grammy-nominated musician/educator and host of WBGO's Latin Jazz Cruise as well as Lauren Onkey, the Senior Director of NPR Music and a walking encyclopedia on the history of rock and roll.

Like our country itself, rock and roll is an alchemy of distinct cultural expressions that exist side by side. They come together to create a hybrid beauty that shook the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras