Ta-Nehisi Coates On His Debut Novel

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates rose to prominence writing about race, history and politics for The Atlantic.

He wrote his breakout book, “Between The World And Me,” as a series of letters to his teenage son about the evolution of his thoughts on race in America.

Now, Coates has returned to the literary world with his first novel. “The Water Dancer” follows the journey of protagonist Hiram Walker, a slave with a photographic memory and the ability to supernaturally transport people over great distances.

We sit down with the author to discuss his latest work.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Author, "The Water Dancer","Between the World and Me" and "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy"

