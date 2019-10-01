© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ta-Nehisi Coates On His Debut Novel

Published October 1, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT
Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies during a hearing on slavery reparations held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in Washington, DC. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be formed to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans.
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates rose to prominence writing about race, history and politics for The Atlantic.

He wrote his breakout book, “Between The World And Me,” as a series of letters to his teenage son about the evolution of his thoughts on race in America.

Now, Coates has returned to the literary world with his first novel. “The Water Dancer” follows the journey of protagonist Hiram Walker, a slave with a photographic memory and the ability to supernaturally transport people over great distances.

We sit down with the author to discuss his latest work.

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman.

GUESTS

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Author, “The Water Dancer”,”Between the World and Me” and “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy”

