Watch Charenée Wade Perform 'Cotton Tail' In Honor Of Ella Fitzgerald

Just try to keep up with Charenée Wade as she slays "Cotton Tail," which Ella Fitzgerald included in her 1957 Ellington songbook album, during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

