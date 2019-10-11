© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jazz Night In America: The Playlist

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Nate Chinen
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT
Jazz Night in America's playlist offers a modern jazz survey at ground level, from stone classics to state-of-the-art jams.

Jazz has a glorious history, but it's also a music of boundless curiosity, brash experimentation and an ever-changing set of tools. Such is the complex landscape covered by Jazz Night in America, which curates this playlist from music heard on the show. Consider it a modern jazz survey at ground level, from stone classics to state-of-the-art jams.

Listen to this playlist onSpotifyorApple Music.

