Arts & Culture

Pixies, Beyond The Stage And Behind The Scenes

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published October 11, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT

What do Nirvana, Radiohead and David Bowie have in common? Over the years, they've all shared their admiration for Pixies, particularly the loud-quiet-loud dynamic that the band first perfected more than 30 years ago.

Born out of the Boston rock scene, these days, Pixies are Joey Santiago, David Lovering, Black Francis and now full-time member Paz Lenchantin. And for the group's latest album, Pixies agreed to have a journalist chronicle the group's every move for a podcast on the recording process.

I spoke to Black Francis and Joey Lovering about It's a Pixies Podcast.We chat aboutthat project and the group rocks out from the stage of World Cafe Live with a classic from the 1989 album Doolittle, plus songs from Pixies' new album, Beneath the Eyrie. That and more in the audio player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
