Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches

Oscar winner Regina King — who has appeared in Jerry Maguire, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Boondocks —is now starring in the HBO superhero series Watchmen.We've invited King to play a game called "I'm not a watchman, I'm a watch man." Three questions about luxury watches inspired by this Gary Shteyngart piece in The New Yorker.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.