A Conversation With Tom Perez, Chairman Of The Democratic National Committee

You may have heard that there is a presidential election going on. And Tom Perez is steering the Democratic National Committee as 19 Democrats compete for the presidential nomination — a process that hasn’t come without criticism.

Some leading Democrats have pushed back lately on Perez’s decision to not directly combat President Donald Trump’s attacks on frontrunner and former vice president Joe Biden’s son.

On C-SPAN, Perez responded:

The DNC in 2020 is running a campaign process to make sure that every single person has an opportunity to demonstrate that they are most qualified to be president, and I don’t believe it would be our role to be airing ads every time there is misinformation.

We review the debate and talk with Perez about his approach for the rest of the 2020 election cycle.

Tom Perez, Chairman, Democratic National Committee; former U.S. Secretary of Labor (2013-2017); @TomPerez

