Introducing The 'Accidental Guardians' Of First Amendment Rights

WAMU 88.5
Published October 23, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Call them “accidental heroes.”

Through the years, ordinary people have stepped all the way up to the Supreme Court to defend our right to speak freely.

The producers behind the new WAMU podcast, “Unprecedented,” have tracked down the main players in cases that helped us fill in the Constitutional gaps left by the Founding Fathers.

We hear from them, and later in the program, NPR’s Supreme Court expert and legal affairs reporter Nina Totenberg adds her insight (and her singing skills) to take us further into the past, present and future of the First Amendment.

Produced by Orion Donovan-Smith.

GUESTS

Nina Totenberg, Legal affairs correspondent, NPR; @NinaTotenberg

Mike Vuolo, Co-host, WAMU’s “Unprecedented;” @MikeVuolo

Matthew Schwartz, Co-host, WAMU’s “Unprecedented;” @schwartzreports

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

