Arts & Culture

Ranky Tanky Shares The Music Of Gullah

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published October 29, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT

Ranky Tanky is from Charleston, S.C. and the band's music draws on the culture of slave descendants from Gullah, a region of coastal sea islands that stretches from the southern coast of North Carolina to the northernmost part of Florida. Anchored by the powerful voice of Quiana Parler (who has shared the stage with Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Miranda Lambert), Ranky Tanky showcases some dynamite musicianship. We'll talk about the history of Gullah, the importance of Alan Lomax and some pretty incredible performances starting with "Stand By Me." Enjoy the complete session in the audio player above.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
