University Of Alaska Anchorage Offers A Way Out Of A Jam

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a sticky situation involving getting a parking ticket. The University of Alaska Anchorage is offering a way out of that jam. Right now, anyone with campus parking fines can reduce or cover the cost with good old PB&J. KTUU-TV reports that in exchange for donating jars of spread, parking violators can receive credits to cover outstanding tickets. The food will go to students in need. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.