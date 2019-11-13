This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present The Record Company, a blues rock trio whose gritty debut album launched its members from living room recording sessions to late night television appearances. The band's most recent album, 2018's All of This Life, was recorded in a proper studio but retains all the nearly-unhinged rock swagger that made the previous record impossible to ignore. The relentless energy of The Record Company's albums is matched by their performance in this set of hard rocking favorites from both records.

