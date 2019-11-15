A Surfing Marriage Proposal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Chris Garth wanted to make his marriage proposal memorable, so he brought his girlfriend back to the Waikiki beach where they first met. He asked her to marry him just as the two surfers were catching a wave, and according to Hawaii News Now, she said yes. And then Garth lost hold of the ring, which plunged into the sea. Luckily, he was prepared. For safety, he was using a substitute. The real ring was safe and on shore. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.