Exceptional But Not Famous: Tell Us About Someone You Lost in 2019

By Ian Stewart
Published November 29, 2019 at 12:21 PM CST
NPR wants to hear about someone special you lost in 2019.
Toni Morrison, Nipsey Hussle, John Paul Stevens – a number of notable people died in 2019. NPR's Weekend Edition wants to highlight the lives of people whose deaths didn't make the headlines, but who lived exceptional lives. Was there a relative, friend, or coworker you lost this year who you think others should know about?

Click here to tell us their story and we might share it on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Ian Stewart
