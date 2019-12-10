Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration
To ring in the season, Jazz Night in America brings you Big Band Holidays, a concert featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Together, they perform holiday classics from band's past five seasons, featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling, recorded live from Rose Theater in New York. We'll also hear from an all-star roster of guest vocalists including Catherine Russell, Vuyo Sotashe, Veronica Swift and Cécile McLorin Salvant.
Musicians:
Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Greg Gisbert (trumpet), Kenny Rampton (trumpet), Ryan Kisor (trumpet) Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Sam Chess (trombone), Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Victor Goines (tenor saxophone), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Camille Thurman (tenor saxophone), Paul Nedzela (baritone saxophone), James Chirillo (guitar), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Marion Felder (drums), Charles Goold (drums).
Featured guests: Monty Alexander (piano), Catherine Russell (vocals), Vuyo Sotashe (vocals), Veronica Swift (vocals), Cécile McLorin Salvant (vocals).
Set List:
