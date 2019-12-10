Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration

To ring in the season, Jazz Night in America brings you Big Band Holidays, a concert featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Together, they perform holiday classics from band's past five seasons, featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling, recorded live from Rose Theater in New York. We'll also hear from an all-star roster of guest vocalists including Catherine Russell, Vuyo Sotashe, Veronica Swift and Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Musicians:

Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Greg Gisbert (trumpet), Kenny Rampton (trumpet), Ryan Kisor (trumpet) Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Sam Chess (trombone), Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Victor Goines (tenor saxophone), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Camille Thurman (tenor saxophone), Paul Nedzela (baritone saxophone), James Chirillo (guitar), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Marion Felder (drums), Charles Goold (drums).

Featured guests: Monty Alexander (piano), Catherine Russell (vocals), Vuyo Sotashe (vocals), Veronica Swift (vocals), Cécile McLorin Salvant (vocals).

Set List:

"White Christmas" (Irving Berlin) arranged by Victor Goines

"Brazilian Sleigh Bells" (Percy Faith) arranged by Carlos Henriquez

"Zat You, Santa Claus?" (Jack Fox) arranged by Victor Goines

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane) arranged by Victor Goines

"Winter Wonderland" (Felix Bernard) arranged by Carlos Henriquez

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" (J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie) arranged by Monty Alexander

"Merry Christmas Baby" (Johnny Moore and Buddy Baxter) arranged by Sherman Irby

"Silent Night" (Franz Xaver Gruber and Joseph Mohr) arranged by Victor Goines

"O Tannenbaum" (traditional) arranged by Sherman Irby

