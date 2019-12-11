The Wood Brothers Brings The Quintessential Americana Sound To AmericanaFest

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Record Company, Jade Jackson, Aubrie Sellers, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we're back at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville for more Americana Music Festival concert highlights. This time, we're featuring music from The Wood Brothers. I consider brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, along with drummer Jano Rix, the quintessential "Americana" band. Together they draw from many genres of roots music, mixing together their love of the blues, folk, R&B and country to create a soulful musical stew.

In this performance, we hear The Wood Brothers play songs from the band's most-recent album, One Drop Of Truth, and they'll give us a little taste of some new music coming out next year. Listen in the player above.

