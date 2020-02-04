© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Modern Baseball's Jake Ewald Explores A New Sound In Slaughter Beach, Dog

By Raina Douris,
Eric Schuman
Published February 4, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST

It can be a real bummer when your favorite band breaks up. But sometimes that means the group's members suddenly have some spare time on their hands to devote to new projects. That's the case for Jake Ewald. He was the co-frontman of the Philadelphia band Modern Baseball; these days, Jake sounds a little bit different.

Ewald's band Slaugher Beach, Dog pulls in some of his former Modern Baseball bandmates, but ventures more into the acoustic indie-folk world. Last year, the band released Safe And Also No Fear;today you can hear a mini concert recorded live for WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade from host and producer Eric Schuman. Hear it all in the audio player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Eric Schuman