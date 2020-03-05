Great Grandpa Hits Its Stride On 'Four Of Arrows'

We get it: You're a busy person. You've got the best of intentions, but you probably don't make it to every show you want to see. But that's okay! We've got you covered! Today we're bringing you a mini-concert from one of the most exciting emerging bands of the past few years.

Seattle's Great Grandpa made waves back in 2017 with its smirky rock sound on its debut album,Plastic Cough. But it's the group's new sophomore album, Four of Arrows, where you can hear Great Grandpa hitting its stride, maturing and imbuing its guitar-driven sound with a real sense of vulnerability, especially thanks to frontperson Alex Menne's heart-rending vocals.

Usually the band performs as a quintet, but today, you'll hear a four-piece version perform songs from Four of Arrows in a mini-concert recorded live in Philadelphia for WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade. Listen in the audio player above.

