A Virginia Music History Lesson With WNRN's Desiré Moses

A few months ago, World Cafe went to Virginia for our Sense of Place series. Last month, you may have heard us explore Charlottesville, and starting this week, we bring you stories we collected during our trip to Richmond. But first we have Desiré Moses — managing producer, music writer and host at our affiliate station WNRN in Charlottesville — bring us a little history of both Virginia cities, including one big name. We kick off this session with Dave Matthews, but when it comes to the sound of Virginia, it goes way beyond that.

Desiré Moses gives us a Virginia musical history lesson in this segment. Listen in the player above.

