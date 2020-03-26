© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Virginia Music History Lesson With WNRN's Desiré Moses

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Desiré Moses
Published March 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Desiré Moses says you can't talk about the music of Charlottesville, Va., without mentioning that Dave Matthews Band got its start here all those years ago.
A few months ago, World Cafe went to Virginia for our Sense of Place series. Last month, you may have heard us explore Charlottesville, and starting this week, we bring you stories we collected during our trip to Richmond. But first we have Desiré Moses — managing producer, music writer and host at our affiliate station WNRN in Charlottesville — bring us a little history of both Virginia cities, including one big name. We kick off this session with Dave Matthews, but when it comes to the sound of Virginia, it goes way beyond that.

Desiré Moses gives us a Virginia musical history lesson in this segment. Listen in the player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Desiré Moses