New York Shop Uses Dr. Anthony Fauci's Face To Adorn Doughnuts

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a familiar sight these days. You can see him every day at the White House briefings, on TV news. And now you can see his friendly face on a doughnut. Donut Delite (ph) in Rochester, N.Y., created the topical treat by printing photos of Fauci on wafer-thin edible paper and then affixing them to the top of doughnuts with buttercream. They're apparently a huge hit. And they are available, of course, by contact-free delivery. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.