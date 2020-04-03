Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

After journeying through worlds unknown to humankind, a bearded and weathered Fact Bag has returned with a brand new set of facts. Facts about interstellar crimes. Facts about Chicken McNugget shapes. Now, Fact Bag can rest. Thank you, Fact Bag. For everything. Featuring Stay F. Homekinshosts Paul F. Tompkins and Janie Haddad Tompkins.

