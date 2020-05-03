Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist: Pet Shop Boys

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's time again for another selection from our No-Stress Playlist. That's our regular feature where we play some of the songs you shared with us, songs that help you stay calm through these challenging times. Today, Twitter user Elsa Lanchester (ph) suggests "Only The Dark" by the British pop duo Pet Shop Boys.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONLY THE DARK")

PET SHOP BOYS: (Singing) Shadows got to fall. Bringing on the night. We're sitting in the dark. Let's not turn on the lights. It feels so good to be. Just the two of us. Anyone else around would be superfluous. All of the dark is leaving its mark. It's not going to last.

MARTIN: That's Pet Shop Boys with "Only The Dark." And you can keep adding to our playlist. If you've got a song that helps you relieve stress, tweet us @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist. We'll hear more of your picks next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.