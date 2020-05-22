© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Fabian Almazan And Linda May Han Oh: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Simon Rentner,
Sarah Geledi
Published May 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Before the pandemic hit, bassist Linda May Han Oh and pianist Fabian Almazan were already forces to be reckoned with, but for the most part, they kept their creative practices separate. Oh leads her own groups, including the one for her album Aventurine, and performs as a member of others, such as Pat Metheny's quartet. Almazan is a critically-acclaimed pianist for trumpeter Terence Blanchard and the founder of the environmentally-conscious record label Biophilia.

Together, dare we say, they are one of today's premiere jazz power couples, especially now as they wrap-up Biophilia's 14-day online jazz festival on May 23.

"We're adapting to the tech side of streaming/recording, and I'm helping out here and there," Oh says. "He's definitely the brains (and the beauty!) behind bringing people together and creating a platform for all the artists to share their work, all within such a short period of time."

Watch the couple serenade us with a piano and bass duet from their Harlem, N.Y., apartment.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Arts & Culture
Simon Rentner
For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
