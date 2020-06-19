© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Michela Marino Lerman And Russell Hall: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Sarah Geledi,
Simon Rentner
Published June 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Virtuosity shows itself in many forms, but rarely do we see it exuberantly displayed on an electric tap board. Michela Marino Lerman's customized contraption allows her feet to mimic break beats, raging tabla solos and warm marimbas.

But at the very beginning of this unique performance, the tap dancer and bassist Russell Hall rattle our senses by taking us to America's city streets, sonically evoking the sound of "helicopters and tear gas." The couple thought about that name for this potent composition, before they landed on "The Race."

"We feel that people of color are constantly racing against a system that is trying to oppress and essentially erase them," Lerman and Hall explain. They say a version of the piece was created three years ago in memory of Mike Brown, Sandra Bland, and more. "Then came the news of Ahmaud Arbery, then George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and we knew we wanted to do something."

Fittingly, their Alone Together Duets video is released on the same day as their Juneteenth Jubilee, a Black artist-led event aimed at spreading joy in a time when we most need it. It will feature performer George Faison, DJ Stretch Armstrong, vocalist Michael Mwenso and more.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
Simon Rentner
For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
