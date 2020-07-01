© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
On 'Neon Cross,' Jaime Wyatt Overcomes Her Past Like A True Country Outlaw

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 1, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Outlaw country is kind of tricky to define. It's a subgenre that really picked up steam back in the 1970s when artists like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson wanted to go in a different direction from the polished mainstream country world. It's also tied to the idea of being a hard living cowboy, and that's something Jaime Wyatt knows lots about. Jaime Wyatt started her music career in LA at 17, then ran through a difficult period where she was dealing with addiction. In 2017, she finally released her full-length debut album Felony Blues which addressed some of what she had gone through. Jaime's new album, Neon Cross, also sees her coming to terms with some more recent struggles, including coming back from a relapse. Jaime will talk about how she does and doesn't fit that outlaw country label, and you'll hear songs from Neon Crosswhich was produced by Shooter Jennings.

