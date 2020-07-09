Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 5 Featuring Tarik Moody

On Thursday, July 9, Bob Boilen and Tiny Desk Contest judge Tarik Moody of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee hosted episode five of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf. Moody's favorite Contest entries featured creative performances, energizing instrumentation and goosebump-inducing voices.

The hosts invited two artists into the livestream to talk about their entries: Justine Grove from Queens, N.Y. and Lauren Eylise from Cincinnati, Ohio. Grove explained how she and her drummer recorded a synchronized Contest entry while performing in different places, a challenge quite a few Contest entrants have overcome this year. Eylise spoke about the inspiration behind her song "Peaks & Valleys" and how people, especially during these times, can learn to embrace the valleys of life. "The flower needs the sunshine and the rain to grow," Elyse said.

Artists featured in the episode included:

Next week's episode will be co-hosted by Gina Chavez. You can RSVP for to get a reminder at .

