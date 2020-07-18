© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: We Quiz A Professional Poker Player On 'The Gambler'

Published July 18, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
Maria Konnikova

In The Biggest Bluff,Maria Konnikova explains how she went from being a psychologist who had never played poker to ... a professional player at the World Series of Poker.

We've invited Konnikova to play a game called "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em" — three questions about "The Gambler," Kenny Rogers.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

