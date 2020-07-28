© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Kentucky Artist S.G. Goodman Talks Her Debut Album, 'Old Time Feeling'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published July 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
S.G. Goodman
S.G. Goodman

Sitting down over Zoom to chat from her home in Murray, Ky., S.G. Goodman's got her dog by her side and seltzer in her cup. She's in the middle of her press tour for her stunning debut album, Old Time Feeling, which was co-produced by Jim James of My Morning Jacket fame. The record is an intimate collection of songs that are filled with social commentary, from the not-so-many differences between the North and the South to dealing with suicidal thoughts. We talk to S.G. Goodman about the process of making the album with Jim and why you should be thinking about Kentucky politics, even if you don't live in her home state. We get started with some lovely performances recorded in Paducah, Ky., starting with "Old Time Feeling."

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
