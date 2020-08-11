© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

100 Greatest Title Tracks Ever Laid Down On Wax

XPN | By Bruce Warren,
Raina Douris
Published August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Bruce Springsteen performs live on stage at the Carlton Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., during the Born To Run tour in October 1975.
Title tracks often capture the mood, vibe and direction of an album. Some — like Green Day's "American Idiot," Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run," Joni Mitchell's "Blue," "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye, and Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" — perfectly capture the musical zeitgeist of these now-classic albums. To celebrate the great title tracks, we've gathered 100 plus of the best title tracks ever laid down on wax. Explore the playlist below.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
