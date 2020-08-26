© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Amidst The Pandemic, The New Music Out Of Nashville Never Stops

XPN | By Ann Powers
Published August 26, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
Ruston Kelly
Ruston Kelly

Can you believe it's almost the end of August and that summer's almost over? Seems like it was just yesterday that World Cafe's Nashville Correspondent, Ann Powers of NPR Music, was here in May to talk about her favorite new tunes. Today, she's back to give you a rundown of her favorite August releases, including one from Ruston Kelly — whose new album, Shape & Destroy,comes out this Friday — and a few others who already released their records a little earlier this month.

Hear all the picks in the audio player above. Those currently available have been added to the World CafeNashville Spotify Playlist below.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
