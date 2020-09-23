© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Real Estate Performs 3-Song Quarantine Set For 'World Cafe'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published September 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
Ridgewood, N.J., rock band Real Estate put out its first album in 2009, but the group started playing together a lot earlier than that. Like so many suburban rock bands do, the founding members met in high school and played in backyards and basements. Now, its five members are all grown up and have five full-length albums under their collective belt, including 2020's The Main Thing.

In this session, you'll hear my conversation with Real Estate singer Martin Courtney and bass player Alex Bleeker about how they've kept things fresh after more than a decade of playing together – which includes the way they decided to perform their songs today. The full band got together to record performances exclusively for World Cafe and you'll hear how they decided to put a neat twist on the tracks.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
