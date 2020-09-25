© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Listen To The War And Treaty Perform 4 Songs From 'Hearts Town'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly JunodJessie Scott
Published September 25, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty

When you speak with The War and Treaty, you can feel the love that Tanya Blount-Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr have for each other and their fans, whom they credit as helping create the bubble of acceptance that is the duo's latest album, Hearts Town.

On it, The War and Treaty tackle some tough topics, including jealousy in relationships gone wrong and one of Michael's lowest moments, when he wasn't sure he could keep going. The pair also hasn't shied away from this year's racial justice protests or the way in which they are paving the way for Black musicians in the Americana world.

World Cafe's Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott connected with The War and Treaty earlier this month to talk about all that, and the band was kind enough to share some live performances of Hearts Town songs with us. They start with a live version of "Five More Minutes."

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
