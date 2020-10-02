AC/DC Announce Reunion, Tease New Single 'Shot in the Dark'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: AC/DC is back. This week, the hard rock and Australian headbangers announced a reunion. The lineup now includes five original band members, and they are ready to power up. Here's a little taste of what's in store for fans, AC/DC's new song, "Shot In The Dark."

