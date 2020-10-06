© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Funkiest, Most Memorable Bass Riffs Ever: A Playlist

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Bruce Warren
Published October 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
Bootsy Collins, funk bassist, performing live concert performance at the Hammersmith Odeon, in Hammersmith, London, England in June 1978.

Sometimes bass guitar can be an overlooked instrument. Sometimes it gets relegated to the background. But today, it's a 62-song playlist that's all about that bass. We asked our social followers "What is the greatest bass riff of all time?" and they delivered.

Check out the playlist below, featuring some of the funkiest and memorable bass lines ever, beginning with the one and only Sly & The Family Stone. We'll be adding to the list with more listener recommendations, so if you have a favorite bass line tell us on Twitter or Facebook.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
