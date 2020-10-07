© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Angel Olsen: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 7, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Angel Olsen is sitting on the porch of her new Asheville, N.C., home singing "Whole New Mess." She wrote it long before she bought this house. The song is actually about addictions, defining her "home" amidst a life of touring that kept her on the road for large chunks of time. Much like this Tiny Desk performance, the original recording is just her stunning voice and guitar (minus the birds and the trees), recorded in a church-turned-studio a few years ago.

Angel Olsen also plays "Iota," a song that wishes "that all the world could see something for what it is at the same time." I've always thought of this as a hopeful song, and hearing it a half-dozen years after its release, the hope feels beyond her reach; nevertheless, for the handful of minutes she's singing, I feel comforted. Angel leaves us with "Waving, Smiling," a farewell song. She says goodbye to the sounds around her, the birds, the chainsaws, and leaves us with a theme of acceptance, bittersweet but without regret.

SET LIST

  • "Whole New Mess"

  • "Iota"

  • "What It Is (What It Is)"

  • "Waving, Smiling"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Angel Olsen: guitar, vocals

    • CREDITS

  • Video By: Josh Sliffe

  • Audio By: Adam McDaniel for Drop of Sun Studios

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen