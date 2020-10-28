NPR Music's Listening Party For OutKast's 'Stankonia'

Updated on Oct. 31 ay 3:18 p.m. ET.

NPR Music's Listening Party has ended.

For the 20th anniversary of OutKast's Stankonia, join NPR Music's listening party this Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Hosted by scholar Regina Bradley (author of the forthcoming Chronicling Stankonia: the Rise of the Hip Hop South), we'll stream the album in its entirety and feature a live conversation with music journalists Christina Lee and Gavin Godfrey.

You can RSVP through and watch via YouTube.

Originally released Oct. 31, 2000, by LaFace Records, Stankonia was the fourth studio album by OutKast, recorded in the duo's own Stankonia Studios. It produced three singles — "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson" and "So Fresh, So Clean" — but over its 73-minute run time, broke beyond hip-hop's boundaries with a sprawling, giddy vision. (Digitally out this Friday, the 20th anniversary reissue features previously unreleased remixes by Cutmaster Swiff, Zack de la Rocha and Beat Bullies.)

"We just try to make the music for the times, man," Andre 3000 told XXL Magazine in 2000. "We trying to show the subculture. People in the street, they losing they mind, that's the tempo. When people pick up the album ten years from now, they can feel what's going on at this time — a soundtrack of the culture."

We're going to the listen to OutKast's "soundtrack of the culture" with three great minds of ATL hip-hop. So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts. Let's listen together.

