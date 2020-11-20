Latin Grammys 2020: Natalia Lafourcade, Residente Among Big Winners

The undercurrent of recent Latin Grammy award presentations has been defined by the push and pull between reggaeton and Latin trap artists, and the Latin Grammy establishment.

Last year, not a single urban artist was nominated in the major categories of record of the year, song of the year or album of the year, which prompted a backlash on social media with the quote "Sin reggaeton no hay Latin Grammys," or "Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys." The Latin Academy tried to bridge this divide by adding two reggaeton categories this year, while Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G also each received nominations in general field categories.

Rapper Residente, formerly of Calle 13, won Song of the Year for his autobiographical "René."

Mexican pop vocalist-turned-folklorista Natalia Lafourcade won Album of the Year with her homage to Mexican son jarocho music, Un Canto Por Mexico Vol. 1. In fact, Lafourcade won each of her nominations for Best Alternative Song (with iLe, "En Cantos") and Best Regional Song ("Mi Religión").

It was a big night for Alt.Latino favorite and indie singer/songwriter Gina Chavez, who was selected to open the 21st-annual Latin Grammys with a performance during the afternoon presentations (she did not win her nomination for best/Pop Rock album, her first nomination). Alt.Latino also closely followed the recording of Los Tigres del Norte's albumLos Tigres del Norte Live At Folsom Prisonwhich won Best Norteño Album.

Throughout the night there were brief musical interstitials featuring folk musicians from throughout Latin America, emphasizing the power of music to unite. But the emotional highlight was when vocalist Pitbull took the stage backed by a band made up not of professional musicians, but of professional first responders from around the country.

And they rocked it:

Full list of winners and nominees:

Record of the Year"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

"Cuando Estés Aquí," Pablo Alborán

"Vete," Bad Bunny

"Solari Yacumenza," Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

"Rojo," J Balvin

"Tutu," Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

"Lo Que En Ti Veo," Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

"Tusa," Karol G & Nicki Minaj "René," Residente

WINNER:"Contigo," Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores, J Balvin

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa para Dos, Kany García

Aire (Versión Día), Jesse & Joy

WINNER:Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa, Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Páez

Cumbiana, Carlos Vives

Song of the Year

"ADMV," Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Bonita," Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

"Codo Con Codo," Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"El Mismo Aire," Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

"For Sale," Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)," Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Lo Que En Ti Veo," Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi) WINNER:"René," Residente, songwriter (Residente)

"Tiburones," Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

"Tusa," Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

"Tutu," Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

WINNER:Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler, Aitana

Prisma, Beret

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado, Juanes

WINNER:Pausa, Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (new category)

WINNER:Yo Perreo Sola, Bad Bunny Morado,

J Balvin Loco Contigo,

DJ Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

Porfa, Feid & Justin Quiles

Chicharrón, Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

Te Soñé de Nuevo, Ozuna

Si Te Vas, Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar, El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue, Riccie Oriach

Mariposas, Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego, Prince Royce

WINNER:Cumbiana,Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera, Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández

WINNER:A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 (Ranchero), Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal

Best Portuguese Language Song

"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)," Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)

WINNER:"Abricó-De-Macaco," Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)," Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)

"Libertação," Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)

"Pardo," Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)

