Arts & Culture

Ring In The Holiday Season With Sherman Irby

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center
Sarah Kerson
Published December 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST
Saxophonist Sherman Irby preforms winter classics like "Let It Snow" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" for the <em>Jazz Night In America</em> holiday special.
This holiday season, Jazz Night in America presents your favorite holiday classics, courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra saxophonist Sherman Irby and his band.

MUSICIANS

Sherman Irby, alto saxophone; Steve Turre, trombone; Isaiah J. Thompson, piano; Gerald Cannon, bass; Chris Beck, drums; Camille Thurman, vocals.

SET LIST

  • "Let it Snow" (Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne)

  • "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" (J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie)

  • "Wonderin'" (Sherman Irby, lyrics by Sofija Knezevic)

  • "My Only Christmas Wish" (Sherman Irby, lyrics by Sofija Knezevic)

  • "Frosty The Snowman" (Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins)

    • CREDITS

    Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Writer: Sarah Kerson; Host: Christian McBride; Music Engineers: Rob Macomber and James Nichols(JALC); Technical Director: David Tallacksen; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

    Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

    Suraya Mohamed
    Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
    Sarah Kerson