Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap

There are only a couple of weeks left in 2020 and a lot has happened. So, it's understandable if you maybe didn't hear all of the great music that came out – there was a lot of it. In this episode, World Cafe's Nashville correspondent and NPR pop critic Ann Powers is bringing you some of the artists from the Music City that you might have missed this year.

Hear all of the picks and Ann's conversation about them in the audio player above. You can also hear the songs by following our World CafeNashville playlist below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.