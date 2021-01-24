© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Elisapie: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 24, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

Elisapie returns to Tiny Desk for a show-stopping performance from Montreal, with the disco globe of our dreams helping to light her set. Elisapie, in both her songs and work, is a resounding advocate of First Nations culture in Canada. In her set, she harnesses an incredible energy with electrifying, emotive vocals. This set took place on the final night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "Qanniuguma"

  • "Wolves Don't Live by the Rules"

  • "Arnaq"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Elisapie: vocals

  • Jean-Sébastien Williams: guitar

  • Joshua Toal: bass

  • Jason Sharp: saxophone

  • Robbie Kuster: drums

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Edwin Perez

  • Video: Francis Maheu, Dominic Boudreau

  • Audio: Alexandre Fallu, Pierre Girard

  • Production Coordinator: Sophie Bernier-Blanchette

  • Artistic Director, Lights: Julie Basse

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

  • 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Social Media Manager: Valerie French

  • Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

  • Video Production: MODEMA Studios

    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
