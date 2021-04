Lets face it, moving is a total drag unless you have a friend willing to help you in exchange for pizza. Brendan Scannell and Matt Wilkas (Bonding) play a music parody game where lyrics from songs about moving are changed to be about moving into a new home.

Heard on Keegan-Michael Key: Key & Peele & Penguins & Shakespeare

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.