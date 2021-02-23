Michael Sowers, 70: Harry Chapin's 'Cat's In The Cradle'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

My dad, Mike, was so proud to play and sing Harry Chapin's "Cat's in the Cradle" to me as a young child. I'm quite certain the lyrics were powerful to him, as he had moved away from his dad.

Since my dad played guitar, I had to be different and play drums. However, in high school I picked up guitar, and that was the first song he taught me. Over the years, I watched the song's lyrics play out in our own relationship. After his passing in November, I relearned the song, and now proudly play and sing it to my 10-year-old son. --Jamie Sowers

