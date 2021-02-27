James L. Tomasik, 58: Johnny Cash's 'Sunday Morning, Coming Down'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

Dad was a morning person and liked to have YouTube on in the mornings for music while he was relaxing, cooking breakfast, waking everyone else up by being noisy, etc.

The song makes me think of my dad frying eggs and bacon for breakfast. I used to complain that he listened to the same 10 to 20 songs over and over, but I'd give anything for another morning of him waking me and the others up with his usual playlist and the smell of food in the air. —Danny Tomasik, son

