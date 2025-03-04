© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discovering our Solar System with the Manfred Olson Planetarium

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Rob LarryJean Creighton
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:26 AM CST
Better understanding our solar system
flashmovie
/
stock.adobe.com
Better understanding our solar system

Many of us learned about the order of the planets in our Solar System through some mnemonic device.

We were also taught to think that the Solar System is a fixed thing, but our grade school understanding may not take into account the constant discoveries being made in our cosmic neighborhood.

Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton is hoping to expand our understanding of the Solar System with a new show at the Manfred Olson planetarium called The Solar System Expedition.

"[The Solar System] is a dynamic place, right? So, it’s not like, 'Oh I’ve figured it out in third grade and now I’m all done - whatever it is to be known about the solar system we know," says Creighton. "This is a constant frontier that changes and gets enriched."

Planetariums have been central to exploring and understanding the Solar System, and to put "the cherry on the cake" of the 100th anniversary of the first planetarium, the Manfred Olson Planetarium is hosting The Star Ball this Friday evening. "The idea is to wrap it up with a wonderful party, to celebrate our lovely planets, to celebrate the star ball, which is the critical piece of our planetarium projector that makes the stars. And the hope is that we'll all get to do some dancing, and if you are not one of those people who love dancing, there's going to be crafts, activities, other things people can do to be a part of a cosmic community, if you will. And you're encouraged to put on your space gear."

You can catch the Solar System Expedition every Saturday afternoon through March starting on the 15th.
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectastronomyEvents
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered host and digital producer.
See stories by Rob Larry
Jean Creighton
Dr. Jean Creighton has always been inspired by how the cosmos works. She was born in Toronto, Ontario and grew up in Athens, Greece where her mother claims she showed a great interest in how stars form from the age of five.
See stories by Jean Creighton
Related Content