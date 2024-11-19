Manfred Olson Planetarium director shares 'A Night in Greece' as a tribute to hometown of Athens

Lake Effect astronomy contributor Jean Creighton has joined us regularly for many years to talk about topics ranging from the stories behind constellations, to exoplanets and space missions.

However, the current show at the Manfred Olson Planetarium, A Night in Greece, has special meaning to Creighton. While there will of course be indoor stargazing and stories about constellations, she’s also going to take visitors on a tour through her hometown of Athens to share her most beloved spots and her favorite Greek myths.

Creighton shares what inspired her to make a more personal presentation for the planetarium:

"People come up to me at the end of programs and say, 'Oh I wish you could take me with you!' And even friends, you know, I'm sure they would love to come to Greece with me," she notes. "It is not practical, it's not possible to bring all these people with me. So, I figure given that my suitcase is small but the planetarium is big, better to put them in the planetarium and take them with me."

Since Creighton has the opportunity to travel back home to Athens annually to visit and help family, she wanted to share the sights and sounds of her neighborhood near the famous Parthenon.

"I got to live by this monument day in and day out ... but of course [I never get bored of it]. The light that catches it, the particular flavor of the sky, it's always different and it commands your attention," she says.

From historic sites to scenes of the farmer's market or the National Gardens, Creighton says visitors can expect a wide range of sights and personal stories that go along with them. Since Creighton is a planetarium director after all, she notes that there will be a stargazing section and stories about constellations centered in Greek myths, like Pegasus, Perseus, Andromeda and more.

You can see "A Night in Greece" at the Manfred Olson Planetarium on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6 from 7 - 8 p.m. More information and tickets can be found here.