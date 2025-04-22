Catholics in Milwaukee weigh in on Pope Francis' passing

Pope Francis passed away Monday. He was the world’s first Latin American and first Jesuit pontiff. The essence of the Jesuit tradition is ministry and outreach to the marginalized. He leaves a lasting legacy.

WUWM asked local Catholics to share their thoughts about Pope Francis and what they want to see in the next pontiff. They spoke of Pope Francis outside the Church of the Gesu on the Marquette University's campus.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Daniela (L) and her daughter Micaela (R) Janette spoke about the pope's impact. Micaela is a sophomore at Marquette University.

"Probably the most modern pope that we've had, just kind of encapsulating everything that he could in all of who we are. I know that he was a bit controversial in his support of things that are maybe deemed 'not Catholic,' but I think that was a part of what made him great about his legacy is that he was extremely inclusive," says Daniela Janette, 44, project manager at McDonald's Corp.

"I think recently, towards the end of his life, he preached a lot about hope, and I think that's a very important thing to keep in mind, especially as a new college student, that we got to keep an open mind of what's to come," says Micaela Janette, 19, Marquette University undergrad.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Robert Ochowicz says Pope Francis was an exemplary leader of the Catholic Church.

"I have a disabled daughter, and that's kind of out of the mainstream. And [Pope Francis] was — that would be someone he would touch. Similar to my friends who had children who were gay, etc., out of the so-called mainstream, and I feel bad for them when people attack them or their kids, and he just seemed to provide some relief and comfort to them," says Robert Ochowicz, 66, lawyer.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Thomas Muñoz attended noon mass at the Church of the Gesu.

"He did a lot of things that were good. Some things I might not agree with him, some things I did. But you know, we're all not— none of us are perfect, so we're gonna always have some kind of issues with someone, somewhere on the line. But we're all human. And he, he did a good job. He tried his best to get people together, love each other, and that's the most important thing to do, is to try to love each other in this world," says Thomas Muñoz, 72, retired.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Joseph Mussoline (L) and Chuck Bartolone (R) are both joining Marquette University as freshmen in the fall.

"I think it's interesting that it happened the day after this Holy Week that we just had. For him to have passed away the day after, I think it's really interesting. I think it's really cool and powerful that he was able to manage to get through this week and present his words yesterday to Mass, and then also just be able to be a presence for the Catholic community," says Joseph Mussoline, 18, high school senior.

"I think he's done some good in trying to make modern change, and try to maybe make some of the wrongs, you know, try to make them right and try to bring positive change into the world," says Chuck Bartolone, 17, high school senior.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Max Bado sees a future for the church that can build upon its history and also change with the times.

"I think the church has to change, because the world is so much more connected now than it ever has been, and so, everything is under a microscope, right? So it's important to make moves and show the world that the church is a welcoming and a good place to join and to be a part of, because you don't want these institutions to go to waste. I mean, they've been around for so long. You want, I mean, I guess I think I want the church to continue on that path that he paved," says Max Bado, 26, Marquette University law student.

