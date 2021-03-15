-
On Friday, Pope Francis announced that the Catholic Church should work with couples to determine the best choices for them. He spoke of prioritizing individual conscience on contraception, too.
-
Pope Francis’s visit to the United States and Cuba has passed into history. Its impact is still being felt – but Lake Effect essayist Art Cyr says in…
-
People from a variety of faiths gathered in downtown Milwaukee to watch Pope Francis' speech to a joint meeting of Congress. About 40 assembled at the…
-
A number of Milwaukeeans are heading to the cities where Pope Francis will spend the next week: Washington, DC; New York and Philadelphia. They have…
-
Freedom from Religion Foundation calls Mayor Jim Schmitt's invitation "a shocking breach" of his civil and secular duties. Schmitt says he will continue…