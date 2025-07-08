© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Having a field day with Wisconsin's ham radio enthusiasts

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:29 PM CDT
Dick Strassberger, president of the Milwaukee Radio Amateurs Club.
1 of 3  — PXL_20250628_192640295.MP.jpg
Dick Strassberger, president of the Milwaukee Radio Amateurs Club.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Radio hobbyists tinker with their equipment during the field day to connect with other hams across the country.
2 of 3  — Untitled design.jpg
Radio hobbyists tinker with their equipment during the field day to connect with other hams across the country.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Amateur radio hobbyists gather for the field day.
3 of 3  — Untitled design copy.jpg
Amateur radio hobbyists gather for the field day.
Joy Powers / WUWM

You may listen to us on the radio, but beneath our radio signal at 89.7 there’s an entire ecosystem of other radio waves. These waves are where people can connect with other radio enthusiasts, or "hams."

Every year, the National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL) holds a field day for these radio hobbyists to meet up and connect with other hams around the country — and the world.

This year, Lake Effect’s Joy Powers was invited to check out the field day at Ottawa Lake in Kettle Moraine State Forest. When she arrived, local hams had already fired up their radios, including Dick Strassburger, president of the Milwaukee Radio Amateurs Club.

"I operate on my radio at home with five watts — the same amount of power you have in a nightlight in the bathroom," he says. "And I can talk to people over in St. Petersburg, Russia, with that five watts."

Although amateur radio is just a hobby, Strassburger says it can also serve as a backup if communication infrastructure fails — as it did during 2024's Hurricane Helene, where ham radio came to the rescue.

"When all else fails, amateur radio is there," Strassburger says. "And that's what where showing today."

_
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
