© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Death Cab for Cutie relinquishes control on 'Asphalt Meadows'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST
Death Cab for Cutie
Jimmy Fontaine
/
Courtesy of the artist
Death Cab for Cutie

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab for Cutie's most adventurous album in over a decade due in part to an experiment the band tried: Each bandmate had a day to work on a song before handing it off to another member, who could do as they pleased, no strings attached.

In this session, Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper join us to talk about why the result was a resounding success — but probably wouldn't have been if they were all still in their 20s. Plus, how producer John Congleton was the perfect person for the job, and why anniversary shows aren't the cash grab you might think they are.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
Arts & Culture NPR News
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod