Economy & Business

GDP, Jobless Claims Data Add To Signs Of Slow, Steady Growth

By Mark Memmott
Published September 26, 2013 at 8:04 AM CDT

The two latest economic indicators both point to modest, steady-as-she-goes growth:

-- Gross domestic product grew at a moderate 2.5 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis says. That's exactly what the agency reported the last time it estimated growth for the April-June quarter.

The new number also means BEA has now repeated that its initial growth estimate for the quarter (1.7 percent) was too low.

-- There were 305,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance filed last week, down by 5,000 from the week before, the Employment and Training Administration says. Claims continue to run at their lowest pace since mid-2007. But job growth has not picked up enough yet to bring the nation's jobless rate below 7 percent.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
