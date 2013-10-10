© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Top Stories: Obama, GOP Meet; Alice Munro Wins Nobel In Lit

By Scott Neuman
Published October 10, 2013 at 7:19 AM CDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shutdown Day 10: Obama, GOP To Meet Amid Signs Of A Thaw

-- Book News: Alice Munro Wins Nobel Prize In Literature

-- Libyan PM Freed After Gunmen Demand His Resignation

And here are more early headlines:

16-year-old Malala Yousafzai Wins Sakharov Prize For Freedom Of Thought(CNN)

Egypt Condemns U.S. Decision To Suspend Military Aid (BBC)

ANA Scraps 787 Dreamliner Flight As Engine Fails To Start (Bloomberg)

Years Or Decades In Prison? Kwame Kilpatrick's Fate Decided Thursday In Federal Court (WXYZ)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
